Senegalese President: Nigerian Youths Only Interested In Being PAs – Sowore

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2023 election Omoyele Sowore has faulted the attitude of young Nigerians to politics in light of the swearing-in of 44-year-old Bassirou Diomaye Faye as the Senegalese president.

Faye was sworn in at an event attended by several African leaders in Dakar on Tuesday.

While this has elicited hopes that other African countries especially Nigeria will follow a similar path in electing young people, Sowore says youths in the country are only scheming to become personal assistants to governors and other leaders.

Sowore who spoke from New Jersey in the United States (USA), said Nigerian youths need to become more daring in politics to replicate what happened in Senegal.

“You cannot be young, mission-driven, and a visionary and go and hide your bushel under some of these old people who have no idea of how to even operate a phone,” Sowore said.

“Youthfulness is also important in the sense that you need leaders that are alert and capable and responsive and do not have to spend half of the time in the hospital,” the AAC flagbearer said.

“You take power,” he said. “Nobody should give power to you by any constitutional amendment or law”.