Sit- At Home: Pro-Biafra Coalition Backs Nnamdi Kanu’s Directive To Unlawful Act In South-East

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Leaders of pro-Biafra groups in Enugu State, Sunday, threw their weight behind incarcerated Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) letter directing a permanent end to sit-at-home in South-East.

The groups made the call while addressing newsmen in Enugu on their readiness to carry out the directive contained in the letter made public by Kanu’ special counsel, Mr. Aloy Ejimakor, on Friday.

Speaking on behalf of the coalition, Mrs. Rita Anigbogu, Director-General, De Biafra Mobilizers Initiative, said that “the letter that Barrister Aloy Ejimakor, Kanu’s lawyer, presented to the press is very authentic and is from Nnamdi Kanu”.

According to Anigbogu, she knew Kanu’s style of handwriting, language and command of English,

having known Kanu and worked closely with him for several years in the past and could therefore confirm that he personally wrote the letter.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu also understands and rightly pointed out in that letter that sit-at-home has been counterproductive, a waste of time, resources and energy, and indeed a self-enslavement that inflicts unnecessary hardships on our people, and will continue to be so.

“Like we have always advocated, the Biafran issue should be negotiated. It is coming to a round-table to negotiate that will give us Biafra.

“Laws are enacted in the parliaments, through talks, not on the streets with guns,” she said.

The director-general noted that sit-at-home would only help to pillage South-East, and “would make us kill one another, and destroy the economy to the benefit of the zone’s traducers”.

“When Scotland talks about Brexit, the world listens and Britain quakes because Scotland has built herself into a formidable economic power.

She added: ‘When Catalonia sneezes, the world listens and Spain catches the cold because Catalonia is an economic superpower in that European country.

“But the political leaders, even governors with the best intention cannot do anything, our GDP will continue to be decimated if we continue to throw away our Mondays to sit-at-home,”

Anigbogu noted that most residents of the South-East depend on daily income to feed their children, wondering how pregnant women would cope should they go into labour on Mondays and other sit-at-home days.

“They cannot be attended to in the hospitals because we are sitting at home. What about our brothers and sisters that may have health emergencies maybe on Sunday night or on Monday and they cannot access hospitals?

“What if you have a life and death need for money, and you cannot go to the bank?

“What about our children, who may be writing examinations like WAEC, JAMB, or other exams and they have paper on Monday? They cannot write because we are sitting at home,” she said.

Anigbogu noted that Kanu had seen that sit-at-home would do us terrible harm and that is why he had demanded for a total end to it.

“It therefore beats our imagination that anyone with Biafra blood running in his veins would contemplate a continuation of the Monday sit-at-home and worse still asking a region to sit-at-home for two full weeks.

“Who is that person really working for? She asked,?

“So, we, the pro-Biafra groups of Enugu State extraction stand with Mazi Nnamdi Kanu as we say, we collectively reject the Sit-at-Home. Let it END NOW!

“The government should go after such criminals enforcing sit-at-home with every might and every resource at its disposal,” she added.





