Social Status Of Organisers Of Event That Led To Ibadan Stampede Won’t Stop Trial –Makinde

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, has stated that those involved in the stampede that led to the death of 35 children must face justice irrespective of their social status.

The African Examiner recalls that at a funfair organised for children at Islamic High School in Bashorun area of Ibadan in December last year, 35 kids died and many injured. Also, a magistrate court in Ibadan has remanded the organisers in prison.

Speaking on Monday, Governor Makinde stated that the rule of law will take charge irrespective of calls for clemency.

“In the outgone year, we faced challenges. 2024 started for us here in Oyo State almost on a tragic note,” Makinde said.

“On 16th January 2024, we had an explosion here in Bodija. It even affected my office. The impact was felt all around Ibadan. We’re closing it out.

“And then, towards the end of the year, we had the stampede at Islamic High School, Bashorun. 35 innocent souls were lost; may we not see such again in Oyo State.

“Quite a number of people have been reaching out to me, saying, ‘Oh, this incident happened in Anambra State. It also occurred in the FCT. Nobody went to jail. Why is it that in Oyo State, some people are going to jail?’

“I said, ‘Well, Oyo State is not Anambra State, and no matter how highly placed, justice must be done.

“The judiciary is here; it’s in their court. If you think you can grant bail pending trial, I have nothing against it. But for the trial, the people must go on trial.

“So, people come to me, and I’ve been saying to them, ‘Oyo State, even if this entire country decides not to follow the rule of law, in Oyo State, we will follow; we will dare to be different. We will uphold the rule of law.”