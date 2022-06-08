Soludo Speaks On Priest’s Political Prophecies

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has reacted to a prophecy made by the Spiritual Director of Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, Reverend Father Emmanuel Obimma.

African Examiner recalls that Fr. Emmanuel had prophesized that Fulani terrorists would attack Governor Soludo.

According to the priest, who is popularly known as Ebube Muonso, herdsmen with tribal marks will attack Anambra Government House while Governor Soludo was running out in a pool of blood.

The priest, who was speaking to his congregation in a viral video, stated that there was the need to pray for Anambra and the governor.

The priest also stated that Governor Soludo who was sworn in on March 17 was performing below expectations; especially in security and waste management.

The priest also talked about the failed plans of Governor Soludo to turn Anambra into Dubai like he promised in his campaign.

Reacting, Soludo in his response, stated that despite the fact that the priest had the monopoly power of the pulpit, that monopoly calls for a responsibility on the part of the priest to exercise restraint and maturity on how he makes use of such power.

Soludo said: “I don’t believe these political or phantom ‘prophecies’ are designed to play to the gallery.

“That’s not my upbringing and faith as a Catholic. You have my contact and assuming that anything was ‘revealed’ to you as a threat to my life; do you really believe that the best way to communicate it is on your pulpit?

“As an orthodox Catholic, I was brought up not to join issues with any man of God. I have been in the public arena for two decades and I appreciate comments and criticisms from the citizens, including the men of God.

“I welcome your comments, advice and even criticisms as such help us to do better because we are certainly not perfect.

“I am writing to you, in the exercise of my duty (as a member of your Laity), to also advise you – but not publicly on the pulpit as you chose to do.

“In your prophecy, you are certainly entitled to claim that you ‘saw’ anything, and to call for prayers. I need all the prayers in the world and I believe that thousands of people of goodwill are praying for us and for Anambra.”

The former Central Bank Governor stated that the priest through his adverse comments, did not see the massive works in front him as the security situation in the state is disturbing.

The governor added, “I was almost a victim. No one heard your voice. In my inaugural address I devoted paragraphs to address the issue. And Ndi Anambra from all over the world are calling in solidarity and offering support.

“I wish God will also ‘reveal’ to you the identity of the criminals so that we take them out. I know that you are a man of God and I deeply respect all of God’s anointed, but making incendiary and wild claims about security under the cover of the pulpit should be moderated.

“Father, I expect you to be part of the solution and not part of the problem. We admire you and the thousands of your followers deserve leadership and direction.”