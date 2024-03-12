Some Senators Want To Remove You Before June, Bamidele Tells Akpabio

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Senator Opeyemi Bamidele from Ekiti Central Senatorial District, on Tuesday, raised the alarm that some discontent Senators are determined to impeach Senate President Godswill Akpabio before his first anniversary in office by June.

Bamidele also described as a “civilian coup”, claims made by Senator Abdul Ningi that the 2024 Budget passed by the Senate under Akpabio was padded.

A furious Bamidele, who is also the Majority Leader of the upper chamber, alleged that Ningi, who represents Bauchi Central Senatorial District, attempt to unseat Senate President Godswill Akpabio by allegedly inciting the Northern Senators’ Forum which he chaired against the Akpabio, a southern senator, who took over from Ahmad Lawan.