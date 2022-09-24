Sound Health: WaterAid Launches Heineken African Foundation Phase 3 Project In Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – WaterAid Nigeria has formally launched the Heineken African Foundation (HAF) phase three project in Enugu aimed at strengthening governance structure for sustainable management of Water, Sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services delivery as well support control of the dreaded COVID -19 scourge in the state.

African Examiner recalled that the Organization had in the past, completed the first and second phase of the project in the state.

Speaking at the launch of the project in Enugu yesterday, Country Director, WaterAid Nigeria, Evelyn Mere, explained that “this project is designed to strengthen governance structure for sustainable management of WASH service delivery to increase access to clean water, and good hygiene services in Enugu state.

She added that it is also aimed at supporting the control of the spread of COVID- 19 in Nigeria, Enugu state inclusive.

Represented by the organization’s Head, Water, Sanitation and hygiene (WASH) Engr. Ubong Ekanem, the Country Director, said WaterAid, “will implement this project by leveraging existing partners with the State Ministry of Water Resources- Small town water supply and sanitation unit (STU), Civil society Organizations, CSOs, and WASH media.

According to her, “it’s important to state that the COVID 19- pandemic is not yet over. Though Nigeria’s daily records of infection have reduced, COVID 19, remains a global threat.

“We must remember that the entire pandemic started with just a single case therefore, no one is completely safe until everywhere is safe, especially with the constant mutation of the virus into more deadly variants.

“The experiences of other nations still struggling to contain a resurgence of the deadly disease have shown us that we must continue to put up our defenses, not just against Corona virus, but infectious disease in general.

She further stated that good hygiene practices strongly remain the first line of defense in the prevention of most infectious diseases, stressing that one of the goals of the project is to ensure that simple habits that will help curb the spread of diseases becomes a part of us as individuals, families, Communities and a State at large.

“According to the World Health Organization (WHO), hand washing, with soap at critical times protects against COVID- 19, along with other measures, such as keeping social distance, wearing of face masks, avoiding crowded places”.

Mere, disclosed that the HAF 3 projected which will last for nine months, Its designed to complement the results from the first and second phases, with a view to drive hygiene promotion in response to COVID- 19, using a behavioral- centered design approach.

She expressed appreciation to the Enugu state government for its partnership, and Heineken African Foundation for funding the project.

In her brief speech, the Corporate Affairs Advisor, East, of Nigerian Breweries PLC,. Chisom Onyeka, who spoke on behalf of HAF, said the company believes that everyone deserves good health care, which unfortunately, the reverse has always been the case in African nations, Nigeria, inclusive.

She stated that funding of the project by HAF, which is part of the Brewery giant’s Corporate Social Responsibility, is equally aimed at promoting hygiene and good health in Nigeria and Africa.

The Enugu state government in its remark, expressed appreciation to HAF and WaterAid for the robust and reliable partnership which has really impacted on lives of citizens of the state health wise.

Special Adviser to the state Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, on water Resources, Mr. Dubem Onyia (Jnr), represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr. (Mrs) Ada Nwoye, who spoke on behalf of the state government, assured the partners of the administration’s readiness in providing the enabling Environment for the project.

In a good will message, Dr. Stanley Ilechukwu, the Executive Director of South Saharan Social Development Organisation (SSDO), one of WaterAid implementing partners, represented by the Head of Programs, Mr. Udochukwu Egwim, said “We are glad to be part of this laudable initiative in its 3rd phase.

“SSDO’s mission is to make development happen for women; youth, and children…the most vulnerable population, and this also is closely related to WaterAid’s mission which is to transform the lives of the poorest and most marginalised people through improving access to safe water, sanitation, and hygiene.

“We work with partners and influence decision-makers to maximise the impact. We have been part of the previous phases of the HAF project, which has recorded humongous successes in the communities where we implemented across Enugu State.

“Through this phase, we hope to continue hygiene promotion in the LGAs., sustain existing handwashing facilities and increase access to handwashing facilities in selected public locations and institutions.

Ilechukwu added that the organization is disposed to Advocate for, and provide technical support to, improve WASH governance for sustainable WASH services.

“I am glad that we have multi sectoral representation in this launch today. We hope that with our collaborative actions, we will reach our goal for this project and achieve a cleaner Enugu State.