South Africans Call For Ramaphosa’s Resignation Over 5-Year Visa Policy For Nigerians

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Some South Africans on social media are expressing their disdain with President Cyril Ramaphosa after his announcement of a simplified five-year visa process for Nigerian nationals.

The African Examiner writes that Ramaphosa in the 11th Session of the South Africa-Nigeria Bi-National Commission in Cape Town on Tuesday, has generated reactions as many netizens took to X to call for the sack of President Ramaphosa.

The new policy will promote economic growth and tourism by easing visa processes for businesspeople from Nigeria and those who merit it, will be given a five-year multiple-entry visa, without presenting a passport in the application process.

“Our efforts to create a favourable environment include introducing a simplified visa process for Nigerian business people,” President Ramaphosa stated, explaining that it is part of broader reforms to modernize global visa application processes.

However, this development has generated lots of backlash as many South Africans believe that the move was a wrong one because according to them, Nigerians in South Africa are known for their criminal activities.

So far, many have written open letters to President Ramaphosa to have a change of mind concerning the policy but the presidency has stood firm adding that the policy is part of an economic plan to increase bilateral ties with Nigeria and South Africa.

The African Examiner gathers some of the views of netizens concerning the development as seen on X.

@Phillip22123860 writes: “I’m ready to die for this country just like our ancestors…. we won’t retreat nor surrender…. we want RAMAPHOSA out now!!!! He is unfit to lead us #NationalShutdown.”

@Knick_RSA writes: “Ramaphosa was paid to destroy this Country. Enough is enough. Defend your Democracy, #RamaphosaMustGo #CyrilRamaphosaMustFall.”



@Anti_ADOS writes: “These countries have Visa restriction, Travel restriction and have banned Nigerians from entering their countries bcz of security reasons but here comes Ramaphosa making it easy for them to enter SA. #NationalShutdown Lasizwe KZN SAPS Uncle Waffles South Africa.”@zinn_le writes: “Does it all make sense now? Does it make sense why we need Nigerian products on our shelves? Ramaphosa is a puppet and will always be a puppet of the Oppenheimers. This Nigeria deal is just a business deal, and once again, South Africans get the short hand of the stick.”



@LandNoli writes: “Cyril Ramaphosa: We want more Nigerians to invest in SA. We want Nigerian products in South African shops. A simple visa process for Nigerian business people, a 5 year multiple entry visa. Nigerian tourists can get a visa without submitting a passport.”



@afroghanga writes: “Cyril Ramaphosa is at war with South Africans. He doesn’t care about us. Just as long as he gets to jet-set around the world and get global recognition, he is fine. The rest of us must suffer from crime, a high cost of living, a bad economy, and be terrorised by ZamaZamas. South Africans are just not upset enough.”



@GodPenuel writes: “Should Cyril Ramaphosa step down as President? His recent utterings around making it easier for Nigerians to enter SA has upset a lot of South Africans. Should he step down?”