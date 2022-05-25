W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

CBN Debunks Rumour Over Sack Of Bank’s Governor, Emefiele

Posted by Banking & Finance, Latest News Wednesday, May 25th, 2022

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The CBN says online media reports purporting the sacking of the bank’s governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, is untrue.

Head of Corporate Communications at the CBN, Osita Nwanisiobi, made the rebuttal on Wednesday in Abuja .

Emefiele is currently out of the country on official assignment.



African Examiner reports that Emefiele has been under public scrutiny since he declared interest to run for the presidency at the oncoming 2023 general elections.

