Sowore Reacts To Tinubu’s Subsidy Palliative Plan

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, has berated President Bola Tinubu’s government following the subsidy palliative plan.

The African Examiner recalls that Tinubu had announced a plan to give ₦8,000 to 12 million poor households in the country. According to him, this money would be given to struggling families within the next six months.

He explained this plan in a letter to the House of Representatives as he made a loan request of $800 million made by former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for a social safety net program.

President Tinubu enjoined the House of Representatives to approve the loan so that the plan could be implemented.

Reacting, Sowore, took to his Twitter account describing the government of President Tinubu as ‘renewed shege’.

In his tweet, Sowore writes: “The government of #RenewedShege! So, @officialABAT is going to give only ₦53 per day for six months? This is taking jokes too far! These guys don’t value Nigerians! #Revolutionnow.”





