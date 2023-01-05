Speculations Won’t Make Me Change My Mind – Wike

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike says the speculations surrounding his preferred presidential candidate in the forthcoming elections will not influence his decision.

Since the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primaries in May 2022, Wike and four other aggrieved PDP governors – Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) – have been at odds with the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Last Thursday, the governors known as the G5 or Integrity Group were reported to have met the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu in London on a possible deal but both the Rivers governor and Tinubu denied the meeting.

However, Wike reiterated his stance during the flag-off of construction of Akpabu-Egbeda-Elele/Omoku Link Road in the state on Wednesday, saying his preferred presidential candidate will be made known in due course.

Speaking in a mix of English and native Ikwerre dialect, he said, “Don’t make mistakes. All your votes, put it in one basket. Put it in one basket. Carry all, give us for governorship, give us for House of Reps.

“Vote for us for the Senate. Vote for us for House of Assembly. But president, we will tell you how you will do it.

“If anybody likes, say whatever you want to say. Say I’m working for so-and-so person, it’s your business. Say I’m not working for so-and-so person, it’s your business. That will not [deter me] or make me change my mind where we’re heading to.

“So, if they like, they make speculations. After all, that’s why the word ‘speculation’ is there. People must speculate, so let them continue to speculate. And let them know, some of them who do not even have 25 votes [are] busy abusing leaders. When you finish abusing leaders, you will pay.

“We are here talking to our people; they are there in radio stations and television houses. We are here talking to our people. When we finish, by that time, you select. Anytime they come, ask them, ‘What did you bring for us?’”