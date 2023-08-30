Spurs Crash Out Of League Cup At Fulham And Other Results

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ange Postecoglou suffered his first defeat as Tottenham boss as Fulham won 5-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the League Cup second round on Tuesday.

Postecoglou had masterminded an encouraging start to his first season in charge of Tottenham, with successive Premier League wins against Manchester United and Bournemouth following a draw against Brentford.

Luton beat fourth tier Gillingham 3-2 at Kenilworth Road to win for the first time this season.

After losing to Brighton and Chelsea in their first two Premier League games, Rob Edwards’ side got off the mark in their first home game since winning last season’s Championship play-off final.

Jacob Brown, Alfie Doughty and Cauley Woodrow scored for Luton, who are playing in the top-flight for the first time in 31 years.

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola earned his first win in English football as Ryan Christie’s last-gasp goal clinched a 3-2 victory at second tier Swansea.

The Spaniard had overseen a draw with West Ham and defeats by Tottenham and Liverpool in his first three league games.

David Brooks and Hamed Traore netted for the Cherries before Ryan Christie’s superb finish won it for Iraola in stoppage-time.

Brentford needed a 3-0 penalty shoot-out victory to advance after a 1-1 draw at fourth tier Newport.

Crystal Palace survived a scare against Plymouth as they fought back from two goals down to win 4-2 at second tier Plymouth thanks to Jean-Philippe Mateta’s hat-trick.

Fourth tier Salford, co-owned by former Manchester United stars David Beckham, Gary Neville, Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes, beat Leeds 9-8 on penalties after a 1-1 draw with the Championship club.

“Absolutely incredible. I would have never imagined this game to go so far, never mind to go to penalties and to win. Such a big night for all these Salford fans,” Neville said.





