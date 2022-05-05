Stop Disruption Of Access To Internet, Digital Technologies In Nigeria, Group Urges FG

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Media Rights Agenda (MRA) has urged the Federal Government to urgently stop the spate of disruption of access to the Internet and other digital technologies in Nigeria.

MRA said the government should henceforth prevent security agencies and regulatory bodies from intentionally interfering in different ways with the rights of individuals to seek, receive and impart information or to communicate with others through any means of communication and digital technologies.

In a statement to commemorate this year’s World Press Freedom Day (WPFD), the group noted that taking actions such as blocking and disrupting access to these facilities, constitute a violation of international human rights law and standards.

According to the statement which was signed by MRA’s Communication’s Officer, Mr. Idowu Adewale, government’s international human rights commitments also impose an obligation on it not to condone any such action by other actors, including private companies and criminal groups.

“In a situation where the government or its security agencies plan to engage in targeted communication surveillance, such action may only be carried out within the framework of a law that conforms with international human rights law and standards, upon a specific and reasonable suspicion that a serious crime has been or is being carried out and after the prior authorisation of an independent judicial authority has been obtained”, the statement said.

It also called on governments at all levels in Nigeria to take urgent measures to create a safe and conducive environment for journalism practice in the country, both online and offline, noting that the rising spate of uninvestigated attacks against journalists in recent years undermines the government’s obligation to protect media practitioners.

The statement further urged the government to make a commitment to protect journalists and other media workers from various forms of attacks, including online, saying such a move would signal its appreciation of the importance of the theme of this year’s WPFD, which is “Journalism Under Digital Siege”.

Recent advancements in surveillance technologies all over the world and Nigeria’s acquisition of such technologies in recent years is having a significant negative impact media freedom and freedom of expression more broadly, the safety of journalists, access to information and the right to privacy, thereby putting all of these rights at risk. It is also putting journalists under siege”, it added.

The statement also observed that human safety and security as well as respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms should underpin any national cybersecurity effort, adding that there can be no justification for the indiscriminate interception, monitoring or surveillance of people’s private communication, which leaves innocent citizens fearful for their safety and of their government.

Similarly, Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF), has noted that despite the obvious benefits associated with digital technology in our society, it has exposed citizens to new forms of tyranny and violence.

“Digital technology, despite its benefit of democratising access to information, has also exposed citizens to undue violence and unwarranted censorship by state and non-state actors.

“As we celebrate, we call on governments and citizens to defend journalism against attacks as well as commit to protecting journalism and journalists from all threats in our societies. We also urge media professionals to live up to their responsibilities; uphold media ethics and ensure that information is used for public good at all times”, the statement stressed.