Strike: NAHCON Cautions NLC Against Disrupting Transportation Of Pilgrims

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), has cautioned the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), against disrupting the ongoing transportation of Nigeria pilgrims to Saudi Arabia.

The Assistant Director, Public Affairs, NAHCON, Mrs Fatima Usara, gave the advice in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Usara also empahaised the need for the NLC to respect the sensitivity of “this divine devotion and not to encroach on its movement”.

“Information reaching NAHCON indicates that there are plans by a section of the NLC to disrupt the ongoing Hajj operations.

“This is coming in spite of the initial understanding that Hajj flights would not be affected.

“The commission appreciates the concern of the NLC over the welfare of its members, however, NAHCON wants it to respect the sanctity of Hajj as a religious obligation which Muslims do not take lightly.

“The commission advises NLC to apply caution and not to tamper with the Hajj conveyance as a courtesy to the Muslim faith.

“Disruptive action against the smoothness of the operation will deprive intending muslims their fundamental right to worship considering the limited time left before closure of Jeddah and Madinah airports for the pilgrimage,” the statement added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that no fewer than 65,500 Nigerians are expected to perform the 2024 pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

NAHCON records indicate that the commission has so far transported 38,805 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia in 92 flights. (NAN)