Student Commits Suicide In Anambra Over Failed Love Affair

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Students of the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, in Orumba North local government area of Anambra state, were thrown into shock, as a final year male student of the institution has reportedly committed suicide over a failed relationship with his lover.

A source in the school who craved anonymity, said the deceased in his 20s was in the place of his industrial attachment when he got the news that his girlfriend had jilted him.

The late young man was said to be a promising and brilliant young man who was close to making Distinction in the Department of Public Administration.

Another source said he drank insecticide when he couldn’t bear the shock of being heartbroken.

The Public Relations Officer PRO of the polytechnic, Mr Chijioke Ibeziakor, and the Anambra State police Command Spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga could not be reached for their comment on the incident as at the time of filing this report.