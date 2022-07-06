FG Approves N22.45B For Petroleum, Environment Ministries

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved N22.449 billion for projects in the Ministries of Petroleum Resources, and Environment.

Briefing State House Correspondents at the end of the council meeting, Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi said FEC awarded the contract for consultancy services and design of Centre of Excellence for Environmental Restoration with an Integrated Contaminated Soil Management Centre at the sum of N449,250,040.50, VAT inclusive.

According to him, the establishment of the Centre was in fulfillment of the President’s promise to the Ogoni people,

He stressed that the project was meant to impact on people of the area in terms of employment generation and laboratory tests for land remediation efforts on the site contaminated so that it could be made easily cultivated by the people for their fisheries, farming activities and access to water.

Also at the briefing, Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva said that the council approved the award and procurement for the provision of a Conference Hostel Facility in Yenagoa, adjacent to the Nigerian Content Towers at the sum of N22 billion to Megastar Technical Construction Company with completion period of 24 months.