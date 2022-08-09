W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

WAEC Releases 2022 WASSCE Results

Posted by Latest News, News Across Nigeria Tuesday, August 9th, 2022

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) on Monday released the results of school candidates, who sat the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examinations(WASSCE).

Speaking at a briefing on Monday, WAEC’s Head of National Office, Patrick Areghan, noted that the results were released 45 days after the last paper.



The examination held for six weeks from May 16 to June 23, 2022.

