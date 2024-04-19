Super Eagles Can’t Afford To Miss Next World Cup, Says Sports Minister

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian government is determined to see the Super Eagles qualify for the next World Cup and is making sure the team gets everything it needs to make that happen.

Nigeria missed out on the 2022 World Cup after they were edged by rivals Ghana. They have started the race for the next edition of the tournament on a shaky note, drawing their first two games in a group that contains South Africa.

But the Minister of Sports Development John Enoh says the country cannot afford to miss out on another World Cup tournament in 2026.

“I think we have not had a tremendous start, it’s a shaky one and therefore there is a milage to cover given that we didn’t go for the last World Cup. We cannot afford not to go for the next and therefore everything needs to be done,” the minister said on Thursday’s edition of Channels Television’s flagship sports show Sports Tonight.

“Coming after AFCON and coming after we have had a tremendous show somewhat, I think everybody expects that we should be able to consolidate on that and take it from there”.