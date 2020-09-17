Super Eagles Move Up In Latest FIFA Ranking

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria has moved to 29th position in the new FIFA World ranking which returned on Thursday after six months.

The monthly update was stopped due to impact the coronavirus had on world football.

However, with games returning, mainly across Europe, the ranking is back.

The Super Eagles moved up two steps from 31st position to 29th position in the world and third in Africa.

The Teranga Lions of Senegal are first in Africa and occupy 20th position in Africa and Tunisia is in 26th position in the world and second in Africa.

African champions Algeria (35), Morocco (43), Ghana (46), Egypt (51), Cameroon (53), Mali (57) and DR Congo (57) complete Africa’s top 10.

On the world ranking table, the top four Belgium, France, Brazil and England retained their position from first to fourth respectively.

African Examiner reports that the next edition of the rankings will be published on October 22.

