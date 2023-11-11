Bayelsa: INEC Confirms Abduction Of Official As 12 Survive Boat Mishap

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said one of its election officials has been abducted in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

The commission also said a boat conveying election materials and 12 election officials has capsized in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state.

A statement issued in Yenagoa by Wilfred Ifogah, INEC Head of Voter Education and Publicity in Bayelsa, said that the two separate incidents occurred on Friday.

“INEC also reports that its SPO assigned to Registration Area-06 (Ossioma) in Sagbama Local Government Area was abducted while awaiting to board a boat at Ammasoma jetty.

“The security agencies have been notified,” Ifogah said.

He also said that the capsised boat was conveying election materials for Registration Area-17 in Koluama, Southern Ijaw LGA.

Ifogah added all the 12 election officials including the boat operator were rescued.

“We however lost our result sheets, power banks and luggage containing personal effects of staff.

“The total number of registered voters in the affected registration areas is 5368 and the number of PVCs collected is 5311.

“INEC is making efforts to ensure the conduct of election in the affected area,” the official said. (NAN)





