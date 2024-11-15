Super Eagles Qualify For 2025 AFCON

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Super Eagles have qualified for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) despite having one game left in the race to the competition.

Libya, bottom of the Group D lot, defeated Rwanda 0-1 in Kigali, meaning Nigeria have reached the finals of the tournament.

The defeat means Rwanda are five points shy of the Super Eagles with just a game to spare in the qualification series. That leaves them unable to surpass Nigeria’s points tally even if they beat the Super Eagles in their next match in Uyo, Akwa Ibom on Monday.

In their game against Benin Republic, the Super Eagles battled to a 1-1 draw which means they will finish the group as the leaders.

With one more round of matches to go, Nigeria lead the group having bagged 11 points in five matches. They are followed by Benin Republic on seven points and Rwanda on five.

The Mediterranean Knights of Libya are at the foot of the Group D standings with four points.

Benin Republic Republic need to win against Libya in their last match or hope that the Super Eagles do them a favour by beating Rwanda on Tuesday while they avoid a loss.

The Super Eagles were runners-up in the last edition of the AFCON where they lost to host nation Cote d’Ivoire in the final.

Thursday’s strike brings Osimhen’s tally to 23 for the Super Eagles and pushes him to the joint-second position in the Nigerian topscorer’s list. He is at par with legendary Segun Odegbami.