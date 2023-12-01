Tonto Dikeh Slams Mohbad’s Father For Charging Money For Interviews Concerning Son’s Death

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, is not happy with Mohad’s father, Aloba and expressing her sadness she took to her social media account on Thursday saying that the father of the late singer should concentrate on the issue at hand instead of chasing frivolities.



Dikeh, posting a picture of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad, slammed the father for the hasty burial of the deceased singer.



Her post read: “I can empathise with the harsh realities of poor condition, but when it involves your own flesh and blood, your son, it’s truly heartbreaking. How is it that material things or wealth seems to outweigh the love for your own child? The hurried and undignified burial of our dear Mohbad within a mere 24 hours of his supposed passing, compounded by insufficient arrangements due to financial constraints after getting a whooping sum of 2million Naira, is deeply distressing considering his status. Need I remind you of the shameless, senseless and inhumane way mob’s neck was broken?”

Also, she frowned at the consistent call for a DNA test on Mohbad’s Infant son, Liam saying that the interest in the Liam’s paternity only came about due to the contributions some Nigerians did to his account.

Dikeh concluded: “The decision to exhume your son’s remains stemmed from a collective outcry of Nigerian youth – which is a testament to our shared concern. While we acknowledged that Mohbad is indeed your son, please note, he was a married man, and the responsibility should extend to his wife regardless of any circumstances.

“In your quest for global assistance and DNA verification, it’s crucial to address the right of that woman personally, the one who holds the answers. By the way I totally agree with a DNA, but why are you asking Nigerians for a DNA and not Wunmi? added.

“Your immersion in social media, driven by trivialities and fleeting fame, is disheartening. I find solace in the knowledge that you are not a part of my family, sparing us the pain of witnessing your disregard for your son’s memory. It’s bewildering that your discontent only surfaced upon witnessing contributions to your grandson in custody of his mother, your late son’s wife.”

The actress further alleged that the father of the late singer has taken advantage of his son’s death and charges ₦10,000 to ₦15,000 to grant interviews.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



