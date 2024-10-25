W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Super Eagles Stars Lookman, Troost-Ekong Make 2024 CAF Player Of The Year List

Posted by Featured, Latest Headlines, Sports News Thursday, October 24th, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Confederation of African Football, CAF, has nominated a 10-man shortlist for the 2024 Player of the Year.

 The list was posted on CAF’s social media pages on Thursday.

 The nominees are Nigeria’s striker, Ademola Lookman and skipper, William Troost-Ekong.

 Others on the list include: Achraf Hakimi (Morocco, PSG), Simon Adingra (Cote d’Ivoire, Brighton), Ronwen Williams (South Africa Orlando Pirates).

 

Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=98631

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Zenith bank

ACCESS

NNPCL

FIDELITY

SHELL

advertisement

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us