Super Eagles Stars Lookman, Troost-Ekong Make 2024 CAF Player Of The Year List

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Confederation of African Football, CAF, has nominated a 10-man shortlist for the 2024 Player of the Year.

The list was posted on CAF’s social media pages on Thursday.

The nominees are Nigeria’s striker, Ademola Lookman and skipper, William Troost-Ekong.

Others on the list include: Achraf Hakimi (Morocco, PSG), Simon Adingra (Cote d’Ivoire, Brighton), Ronwen Williams (South Africa Orlando Pirates).