Super Falcons Crash Out Olympics After Loss To Japan

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Super Falcons of Nigeria have been eliminated from the Paris 2024 Olympics after losing 3:1 to Japan on Wednesday.

Japan scored two goals by Maika Hamano and Mina Tanaka in the opening minutes before they ended the match with another goal by Hikaru Kitagawa after Jennifer Echegini tried to give the Nigerians a lifeline.

According to the standings, Nadeshiko Japan finished as Group B runner-up as they were two points behind World Champions Spain who defeated Brazil 2:0.

Echegini replaced Esther Okoronkwo in the line-up and her brilliant goal was the only shining light in another below average performance by Randy Waldrum’s side.

Japan scored in the 21st minute after they made use of a counter attack. Riko Ueki’s precise pass found Maika Hamano, who pushed it past Chiamaka Nnadozie.

The Japanese side, who are the former world champions didn’t stop as they scored again in the 32nd minute, Riko Ueki’s header rebounded off the post just for Mina Tanaka to pounce and allow the Asian country double the lead.

Four minutes from halftime, Christy Ucheibe gave a brilliant pass to Echegini, who executed the shot brilliantly to give the Super Falcons some glimmer of hope. However, Japan quickly restored their two-goal lead after Hikaru Hitagawa’s beautiful free-kick, which Nnadozie had no chance of saving