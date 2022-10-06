Super Falcons Fall 2-0 To Japan In Friendly

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Super Falcons lost 2-0 to a dominant Japan side in their friendly clash at the Noevir Stadium, Kobe on Thursday morning.

The encounter which was the third ever between both teams saw Mina Tanaka scoring the two goals for the Nadeshiko.

Rany Waldrum was without Asisat Oshoala but had Chiamaka Nnadozie in goal, making crucial saves to keep the scoreline respectable.

Although the team fielded other stars like Rasheedat Ajibade, Michelle Alozie, Uchenna Kanu, Ngozi Okobe among others, they played second fiddle to the Nadeshiko.

Takana got Japan in the lead in the 64th minute tapping home from a freekick before doubling the advantage four minutes later from the spot.

The Super Falcons are now without a win in their last five games.