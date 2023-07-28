Super Falcons: ‘Pay Them’, Arsenal Legend Ian Wright Tells NFF

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Arsenal legend Ian Wright has called out the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to do the needful by paying the Super Falcons players.

This is coming after the super falcons won in their match against Australia beating them 3-2 in a Group B game at the 2023 Women’s World Cup on Thursday.

The Super Falcons and the football association were at odds before the tournament began over unpaid bonuses, with senior members threatening to stage a boycott of the opener against Canada

Head coach Randy Waldrum also revealed some players are owed “per diem and bonuses” from two years ago.

“Up until about three weeks ago, I had been owed 14 months’ salary, and then they paid seven months’ salary,” he had said.

The 66-year-old also tasked the federation to give an account of the $960,000 FIFA paid the federation for the Falcons’ preparations for the World Cup, which kicks off in 12 days.

The African teams had been off to a disappointing start at Women’s World Cup (WWC) with no win until the Super Falcons broke the sequence with Asisat Oshoala sealing the win with a stunning third goal.

Wright addressed a contentious ongoing pay dispute between the Nigerian Women’s team and the national football association.

Wright, who closely followed the World Cup in New Zealand and Australia, addressed the situation on social media and urged the NFF to compensate the team’s outstanding salary and bonus arrears. He said, “Pay them Nigeria Football Federation,” on Twitter.

The Super Falcons will play their final Group B match against the Republic of Ireland on July 31st.

The team will be able to advance to the knockout stage if Canada defeats Australia in the other final group match.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



