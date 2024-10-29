Suspended RCCG Pastor Speaks On Homosexuality Allegations

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ayorinde AdeBello, the pastor suspended by the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has refuted the allegations of homosexuality, which was the cause of his suspension along with another pastor.

The African Examiner writes that the RCCG looked into the allegations in a memo dated October 28, 2024.

The memo, which was signed by the church’s national overseer, Sunday Akande, signed the memo, emphasized that RCCG upholds strict adherence to biblical teachings and does not condone acts of homosexuality.

Also, the memo indicated that both pastors would be temporarily suspended until after a thorough investigation has been done.

Reacting, AdeBello, in a post uploaded on his Instagram page, AdeBello debunked the allegations, stating, “I never engaged in sodomy with male teenagers.”

According to him, his initial silence on the matter had been misinterpreted as an “admission of guilt,” which has led him to speak and clarify.

He said” “In the past few days, certain allegations against me and others were circulated on social media by a blog known as Gist Lover

“I initially refrained from responding upon advice, as I wasn’t the only one mentioned, and it seemed like the accusations aimed to drive engagement on the blog.

“I have NEVER demanded or exchanged sexual favors for assistance, platforms, or positions. God alone is the King Maker, the one who elevates and demotes, grants positions, and provides platforms.”