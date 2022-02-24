NEMA Receives 159 Stranded Nigerians From Libya

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Wednesday received 159 Nigerians stranded from Libya at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

Alhaji Habib Mustapha, Director-General of NEMA, represented by the Acting Coordinator of the Lagos Territorial Office of the Agency, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Farinloye said that the stranded Nigerians arrived at the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport at about 7.10p.m. with Al Buraq Airline with registration number 5A-DMG.

He said that the returnees were brought back to the country by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) through a voluntary repatriation programme for the distressed who had left the country to seek greener pastures in various European countries but could not afford to return when their journey became frustrated.

He said that on arrival, the director general admonished Nigerians to adopt positive attitude towards life challenges.

Farinloye said that the returnees are 67 male adults, 80 female adults, six male and four female children, with two infants (one male and the other female).

According to him, on arrival, Mustapha implored the returnees to look inward within the country that has been blessed with abundant resources and take up an entrepreneur that can turn their lives around.

“It is normal in life to struggle for better and improved livelihoods but in the struggle, we must avoid endangering our lives.

“I wish to state that there is nowhere in the world that its citizens will not have to strive in attaining good life within the limited resources available in that country.

“Nigeria is well endowed far more than most countries that young Nigerians are travelling to in seeking greener pastures that are no longer there,” he said.

The NEMA boss said: “What we need to do is for all of us to look inward and avail ourselves of the countless opportunities in Nigeria.

“The present government has been providing enabling environment for us to thrive and will continue to cooperate with development partners in creating level playing grounds for all Nigerians in the country.”

He, therefore, advised the returnees to be advocate against irregular migration to other youths who may think there are greener pasture elsewhere.

The returnees were received by NEMA, along with other sister agencies such as: Immigration Service, Refugee Commission, FAAN and the Nigeria Police.

NAN