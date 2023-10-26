Sylva Writes INEC, Seeks Immediate Withdrawal Of Amended Candidates’ List

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Timipre Sylva, has written to the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) demanding the immediate withdrawal of the amended candidates’ list for the November 11 governorship election in Bayelsa State.

In a letter addressed to INEC through his counsel, Ahmed Raji, the immediate past Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, accused INEC of being prejudicial.

Sylva’s name was excluded in the amended list of candidates running for the election released by the electoral umpire on Wednesday.

This followed the disqualification of the former Bayelsa Governor by Justice Donatus Okorowo of a Federal High Court Abuja on October 9, 2023.

The judge said that having been sworn in twice and served five years as governor of the state, it would breach the 1999 constitution as amended if Sylva is allowed to contest again.

He also declared that Sylva was not qualified to run in the November poll because if he wins and is sworn in, he would spend more than eight years in office as governor of the state.

Not satisfied with the judgment, Sylva approached the Court of Appeal, through his lawyer, Raji, to challenge the decision of the court.

While the appeal is pending, however, INEC released a list of candidates for the poll excluding the APC candidate’s names.

In the letter to INEC through his lawyer, Sylva said he respectfully demand the immediate withdrawal of the amended list.

He said it was shocking for the INEC to release such publication when the judgement the commission acted upon had already been appealed against.





