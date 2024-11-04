Take Decisive Action To Ensure Safety Of Nigeria Journalists, MRA Tells FG

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As Nigeria joins other nations of the globe to commemorate this year’s International day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists, Media Rights Agenda (MRA), has called on the Federal Governments to take decisive action in ensuring the safety of journalists in Nigeria.

The organization also wants the government to comply with the February 16, 2024 judgment of a Federal High Court in Abuja directing it to take measures to prevent attacks on journalists and other media practitioners, as well as investigate, prosecute and punish perpetrators of attacks against newsmen.

In a statement issued Saturday by Ms Obioma Okonkwo, the Head of its Legal Department, MRA described the Federal Government’s continued disobedience of the judgment, delivered by Justice Inyang Ekwo in a suit it filed against Attorney-General of the Federation in which the court granted the eight declarations sought by MRA and issued three mandatory orders as an affront to justice and the rule of law.

Recalling the court’s orders in the judgment directing the Federal Government to take measures to prevent attacks on journalists and as well as to investigate, prosecute and punish perpetrators of all attacks against journalists and other media practitioners, Ms Okonkwo expressed worry over the continued violation of the court orders

She noted that “The culture of impunity being nurtured by the Federal Government through its failure to comply with and enforce the court’s judgment is deeply concerning.”

“Far too often, crimes committed against journalists remain unresolved, and the perpetrators go unpunished.

According to her, “This impunity not only emboldens those who seek to harm or silence journalists and the media, it also undermines public confidence in the rule of law and democratic governance.”

“Ms Okonkwo called on the government to prioritize the protection of journalists through concrete measures and action, including strengthening legal protections by adopting and implementing laws that protect journalists from violence and harassment and by ensuring the swift prosecution of those responsible for crimes against media professionals.

She also urged media organizations to take proactive measures to protect their staff and engender a supportive environment where journalists can perform their duties safely and without fear.

“As we commemorate this day, we honour the courage and resilience of journalists who risk their lives and liberty to bring us stories that matter,” she added.

“We must renew our collective commitment to ending violence and other forms of attacks against journalists and ensuring that every journalist in Nigeria can work freely and safely.

“Together, let us build a society where truth-telling is celebrated, and those who seek to harm the messengers of truth are held accountable.”