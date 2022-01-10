Tension In South- East As IPOB Enforces Sit- At-Home, Attack Travelers, Burn Vehicles

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The renewed violent activities of armed men enforcing the proscribed Indigenous people of Biafra IPOB, sit-at-home order has once again halted commercial and social activities in Enugu and other South- East geo political of Nigeria.

Enforcers of the IPOB Sit-at-home have also been reported to have extended their activities to the Enugu end of the Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway, burning cars and shooting sporadically.

The violence exercise which had hitherto paralyzed Economic activities in the South East suddenly resurfaced Monday January 10 with shooting and burning of vehicles in parts of South East.

IPOB had long canceled the Monday sit-at-home before the Anambra General election, but some of its members had continued to enforce it violently.

Leadership of the Biafran agitators, is yet to issue a statement on the latest development and the resurgence of a detrimental order that was almost forgotten.

The latest development caused palpable tension in Enugu on Monday morning following a stampede at Old Park, Okpara Avenue axis of the state.

Although the cause of the stampede was yet to be established, people were said to be running helter-skelter following a report that some members of the Indigenous People of Biafra came to enforce the earlier suspended Monday sit-at-home at commercial areas of the state.

Our Correspondent gathered that Commercial drivers and traders at the Ogbete Main Market were seriously injured following the stampede, which they said erupted at Old Park around 9:00 am while several vehicles were damaged as a result of the log jam the incident created.

“Our men have been deployed to strategic locations around the Maximum Correctional Centre at the Old Park and other government institutions within the state capital” a Senior police officer who craved anonymity said

This morning we received a report of stampede around Old Park, Okpara Avenue, Ogbete Main Market and Coal Camp areas that members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra were enforcing Monday sit-at-home order which had earlier been suspended by the same group around September 2021.

At various locations in Imo West in (Orlu) Senatorial district of Imo State, all roads were emptied and deserted as residents were all indoors.

The entire shops were under lock and keys, as all the residents were indoor.