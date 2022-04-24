Umahi Endorses Ebonyi House Of Assembly Speaker, Nwifuru As Successor

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ebonyi State Governor, Engr. David Nweze Umahi, has endorsed Speaker of of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Francis Nwifuru as his successor come 2023.

The governor who spoke on Saturday at Okposi , during the funeral ceremony of the father of the Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Barrister Chioma Nweze, stated that he believes the speaker would make stronger the ‘Divine Mandate’ leadership in the State.

He however, called on citizens of the state to stand behind his choice of candidate, declaring that, “To Okposi people and people of Ebonyi State, I present to you the choice of the people in the person of the Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonnaya Nwifuru.

“And I want Ebonyi South people to know that when it was the turn of Ebonyi South, an Abakaliki man was contesting and the Abakaliki people said no, so it is the time to pay them back.

I want to assure you that this ‘Divine Mandate’ we came with would continue and when this man comes on board, we would not turn left and right from Divine Mandate, so fear not, there is nobody that is thrown up by God that the people would not criticize.

“If people do not accept the sacrifices you are making, God will not disregard it. 2023 has to be ticking of the box, it will not be about promises, if you say you will do B, we have to ask you to prove how you will do A.

Umahi added “In all honesty, it is my performance and that of others that APC will use to do their campaign he stated.