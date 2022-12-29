Ndigbo-Labour Party Speaks On Atikus Stepping Stone Comment As Insult To Easterners

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Vice Chairman, South – East , Labour party, Chief Innocent Okeke, has hit hard on former Vice president, and presidential Candidate of the people’s Democratic party PDP, Ahaji Atiku Abubarkar, over his recent comment in Anambra state where he called on Igbos to vote for him.

He said: “there is no better way to describe the statement made by the former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, recently in Awka, Anambra State, than insensitive.

“At a time the country is on the brink of division, occasioned by nepotism and dominance of a particular region in the governance and the yearning for unity and equity is on the front burner, is when Atiku chose to insult Ndigbo right at their home front.

“Asking Ndigbo to vote for an extension of Northern-Fulani-Muslim-ticket when the Igbo are yet to test the presidency since 1999, whereas the North have been in charge for ten years is mockery of the highest degree.

According to Okeke, “the kleptocrats at their own game, always want to deceive their perceived targets with rhetoric’s laden with tricks.

‘Atiku is employing the old and outdated political tricks on Ndigbo. It won’t work this time around.

“The people are awake and tired of playing second fiddle in a country that they are a major stakeholder.

“While a Northern Buhari completing eight years in Aso Rock next year, had Atiku any modicum of integrity, he wouldn’t have contested for the president let alone asking votes from the South and Ndigbo particularly.

“If Atiku is not up to spite Ndigbo as he usually does, if he believes he is the stepping stone for Ndigbo to take their rightful place, why is he still in this presidential race? He claims to be a unifier whereas he defiles equity which is the most potent unifying factor in Nigeria.

‘Funnily enough, Atiku is among those that designed the agreement of rotation in 1999, and has witnessed it go round and now the undisputable right of Ndigbo, why does he want to change the goalpost in the middle of a match? This is unacceptable.

“One would recall that in respect to the principle of rotation and zoning arrangement which have been instituted, no southerner and no Igbo man opposed Atiku and Buhari both of whom are from the north. It was a battle between a Northerner and another as the South patriotically watched from the sideline.

“Now it is the turn of the south and the Southeast precisely, why is Atiku contesting and at the same time coming to the East with intention to insult and mock them?

“Ndigbo has contributed and still contributing to the present unity and success of Nigeria and doing everything possible to keep a united Nigeria. Agitations are up because of Nigeria’s reluctance to embrace equity.

He added that “Any semblance of unity that exists is driven by Ndigbo. The only tribe that goes everywhere and build home, therefore it is insulting to tell such a people that you are their stepping stone to president.

“Igbo want to be president because they want to fix Nigeria that has been damaged for over the years. They have presented one of their best whose positive record as a governor is overwhelming.

“As we look forward to a new Nigeria emerging from reality and faith, no one should take these elements that have been architects of Nigeria’s problems seriously.

“You cannot go to Kaduna and reveal that an average northerner will not vote a president from South, and repeat that average northerner will not like to vote Igbo or Yoruba, only to come to Awka and say you are a stepping stone. Who do you want to deceive?

“Atiku should be advised to withdraw from the presidential race, work on himself and purge away the old conspiracies that he and his cohorts have been using to teach their younger ones hate and disunity. This is the only practical way to be a unifier.