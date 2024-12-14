W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Thank God For Making You Nigerian Citizens – Kizz Daniel

Posted by Entertainment News, Latest Headlines Saturday, December 14th, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian singer, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, Kizz Daniel, has tasked Nigerians to be thankful for being Nigerians irrespective of the daunting challenges bedevilling the country.

According to him, being Nigerian is a privilege as the country is “ahead of time.”

Kiss Daniel stated this on his X account saying that the country’s economy might seem rough but diamonds come from the rough.

He writes: “Take a second to appreciate what God has done for you; making you a Nigerian.

“He gave you a time before the actual time, cus Naija is ahead of time. It might seem rough, but guess where diamonds come from? It’s rough.”

