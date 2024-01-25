There Is No Plan To Relocate FCT To Lagos – Presidency

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Presidency on Wednesday stated that the Bola Tinubu administration is not planning to relocate the Federal Capital of Nigeria back to Lagos.

It described the insinuations as a creation of “mischief-makers” interested in “fueling needless ethnic mistrust.”

The African Examiner recalls that the Federal Government had stated plans to relocate the Department of Banking Supervision of the Central Bank of Nigeria to Lagos and the directive of the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development to relocate the head office of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria back to Lagos.

However, in a statement signed by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, the Presidency refuted the claim that these moves are part of plans to relocate the FCT to Lagos.

Ngelale said: “We consider it necessary to inform Nigerians that there is no iota of truth in the interpretations given to the directives in some quarters and the unfounded claims and rumours that President Bola Tinubu is planning to relocate the Federal Capital back to Lagos.”





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



