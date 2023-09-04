There Will Be No Military Takeover In Nigeria Only Political Coups – Primate Ayodele

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has stated that there will be no military coup in the country but Nigerians should expect more political coups.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele stated that any plans for a military coup would fail in Nigeria as God is against it.

According to the cleric, till eternity, there will be no record of a military coup, however, a revolution is coming.

Ayodele stated that the revolution can also be likened as a political coup and he also disclosed that the state government are not exempted from this political coup.

He said: “There will be nothing like a military coup in Nigeria again from now till eternity, anybody sponsoring or planning it will fail. The only coup that will come up in Nigeria is a political coup where people will use their votes to reject any candidate they don’t want.

“There is a revolution in Africa and Nigeria will not be eluded but it won’t come like a military coup in Nigeria, it will happen democratically. Instead of military officers, it will be carried out by citizens. They will vote out anyone that doesn’t perform well and any attempt to disrupt election processes will be revolted against.

“Apart from this, God has canceled anything called a military coup in Nigeria, there is no need for panic at all, it can’t stand in the country. It can’t succeed but the only thing is if you are not a good person, you won’t last long in power in the country because of the revolution I see.

“I want to advise the federal government and state governments not to panic or be conscious of a coup, it won’t happen. They should start working for the sake of Nigerians in order to secure their future if not, this revolution will swallow them.’’





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



