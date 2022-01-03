They Plot To Assassinate Me After I Was Summoned By Enugu Catholic Bishop – Mbaka

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ejike Mbaka, spiritual director of Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), has claimed that there was a plot to kill him after he was summoned by the Catholic Diocese of Enugu in May 2021.

Mbaka stated this when he addressed worshippers at the Adoration ground in Enugu on Saturday.

African Examiner recalls that in May, some residents of Enugu took to the streets protesting over the whereabouts of Mbaka who was reported to be missing.

Fr Mbaka later reappeared and he was summoned by Callistus Onaga, bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Enugu, who wanted to close down his ministry over the priest’s recent comments concerning Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and his affiliation to the presidency.

This development happened after the priest and the presidency exchanged words over the allegation of soliciting contracts.

Speaking to the congregation on New Year’s day, Mbaka said: “The day you people protested in Enugu while searching for me, it was the night that they would have killed me already.

“You know they gave me an order (at the time) not to come here (adoration ground) again till 30 days; somebody that was summoned to a meeting.”

“It was the meeting I went for, but I didn’t know it was a panel. It was in that panel that they gave me an order not to conduct adoration again until 30 days and that I won’t enter my house until 30 days. I was asked to just move somewhere else other than the Adoration ground or my house.

“I didn’t know I was being tracked that night. Before the next day, you people started searching for me. Their plan was to capture me that night and drag me to Cubana Hotel and take me to Mobil where prostitutes stay and then take me around and then, show video of me in the place so that people would ask: ‘What is Mbaka searching for in a brothel’.

“Then, they will again, drag me to Igboeze, another spot for prostitutes. That’s where they planned to naked themselves, not me. So, then people would begin to ask what I am doing naked in a prostitutes’ spot. Then, they will take me to Abuja and the story will be much, they will kill themselves, not me.”