Third Mainland Bridge To Open In Seven Days, Says Umahi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Third Mainland Bridge which has been partially closed to traffic is set to be opened to motorists within the next seven days.

David Umahi, the Minister of Works, disclosed this in Lagos while inspecting ongoing projects in the state in the company of members of the Senate and House Committee on Works.

According to the Minister, the decision to reopen the bridge will bring reprieve to road users.

“In the next seven days the bridge will be opened to ease traffic. I have directed the contractors to open the second lane in my name in seven days’ time.

“Officially, President Bola Tinubu will be commissioning the rehabilitated road when he will be commissioning the coastal road,” Umahi said.

He explained that the 11.8-kilometre dual lanes project being handled by CCEC was initially awarded at the cost of N21 billion, of which 30 per cent of the cost has been paid.

Umahi, however, stated that there are some additional costs emanating from asphalt which was at N22,000 per square metre, solar light, and CCTV installation, among others. And this extra cost he said the government will pay as it is contractually obtainable.