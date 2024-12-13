This Accident Trauma Will Follow Me Forever, Tijjani Babangida Speaks In New Documentary

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Super Eagles player, Tijjani Babangida, has opened up concerning the lost of his family in a car accident that happened in early 2024.

Babanginda spoke in an emotional documentary issued by his former club, Ajax Amsterdam, on Thursday.

The African Examiner recalls that on May 9, the former footballer was travelling with his younger brother, Ibrahim, alongside his wife, his son, and his maid when the car accident happened along the Kaduna-Zaria highway.

According to report, Ibrahim died on the spot. Fadil, Babangida’s one-year son, was injured and the wife lost an eye and had had to go for a face reconstruction surgery. The maid fractured her leg.

Speaking on the incident, Babangida stated that he “will live with this trauma for the rest of my life”.

According to him, he could not “bear looking at photos and videos of my son” and also his wife struggles to remember the name or “anything” about the boy.

“I think I will live with this trauma for the rest of my life. It is hard to forget about it and move on when you suddenly lose your entire family,”Babangida said.

“This is my first time talking about the accident because I couldn’t do it. I can’t bear looking at photos and videos of my son.

“It is even harder for my wife. She is an actress in Nigeria, famous in the northern part of the country. After being married a year, we had a baby. And suddenly, he was gone.

“And my brother, who always joined me when I travelled. For me, I only injured my legs and knees. I had to assist my wife. That’s why I came here with my wife to get proper medical treatment.

“After three months in the Netherlands, I was finally able to tell her that our child was in the car when the accident took place. She starting [to] ask about his name. She can’t remember anything about him.”

In the documentary, Babangida, who played for Ajax for seven years, spoke with Luis Van Gaal and other associates in Holland.