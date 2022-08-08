Thumps Up For African American-owned Real Estate Firm In South Carolina

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – See Wee Homes, a fast-rising and innovative African American-owned real estate firm has been incredibly thriving and making waves in the sector in recent times.

Based in Charleston, South Carolina, See Wee Homes has been in business since 2016 and is a member of the National Association of Realtors and Charleston Trident Realtor Association.

The company is demonstrably committed to helping folks meet their real estate goals and find their dream home. Notably, See Wee Homes can be aptly described as real estate done right.

One of the things that set See Wee Homes apart from other firms is the home decor retail storefront located within the real estate firm. It’s an innovative way to combine both of her passion (real estate and home decor) and it will surely be a game changer for the real estate industry.

Located at 8636 Dorchester Road, the real estate firm features handcrafted mosaic and Peruvian artwork, banana bark craft from Tanzania, handmade textile throw pillows from Turkey, and local Charleston-made home goods.

“Our vision at See Wee Homes strive to exceed customer expectations and always be the leading real estate provider in our community. We’re passionate about everything home. The customer-centered services we offer are unparalleled and pair with astonishing performances.

“Led by knowledgeable and experienced innovators, our real estate agents serve you with accuracy and refinement, providing the most suitable resolutions.

Throughout the years, we’ve grown and our experts await your arrival to help you make informed and deliberate decisions”, a statement published on the company’s website further explained..

Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of See Wee Homes, Lisa Grant is an alumnus of Charleston Southern University with a Master of Science degree and has won multiple accolades including the Charleston Realtor of Distinction award. An author as well, Lisa won the Independent Press Award for her children’s book entitled, “Maria Patia”.

During her sophomore year at college, Lisa was abducted at gunpoint near a female dorm at Hampton University in Virginia. As the perpetrator asked for directions, he forced her into the car, held a gun to her head, and drove off campus. She pleaded for her life and jumped out of the moving car onto a busy highway.

Fast forward to 2021, she was named a Top 40 under 40 by Charleston’s Regional Business Journal. Now, as the founder and owner of See Wee Homes, she is among the most prominent group of women who are opening real estate brokerages across the Southeast region.

While recounting her experience and strides in the real estate sector of the American economy, she said: “Being a victim of a crime is stressful and at times my anxiety level is still unmanageable, decades later. I am a servant leader and helping others is the way I help myself”.