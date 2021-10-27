Gulder Ultimate Search 12: Confusion Reigns As Contestants Trade Insults

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Following the commencement of the 12th edition of the Gulder Ultimate Search penultimate weekend, confusion has been the order of the day as contestants spent their first day in the jungle.

The contestants met season’s host, Toke Makinwa and the taskmaster, Kunle Remi, as they arrived at the jungle entrance and the first sign of confusion was when they were instructed to take only the food items they could carry. The contestants scrambled for food items in a rush, which made the host and taskmaster angry for the disorganisation.

One of the contestants, who has been on the lips of viewers, is Omoya of Clan Amo (Blue team). On the first night, he couldn’t find a leg of his sandals and engaged in a war of words with another contestant, Chidinma. A heated argument ensued at one corner of the camp between Chidimma, Jennifer, Omokhafe and Omoya. The ladies accused Omoya of peeping at them while they were bathing. As the arguments heated up, the rest of the contestants stepped in to try and resolve the situation.

Jennifer said while the ladies were bathing, they had put their lantern a little distance from them so the light wouldn’t reflect on them, but they would still be able to see. Jennifer stated that Omoya had passed by them, knowing fully well that they were bathing, and he also took their lantern to go and fetch water.

As she explained what happened, Omoya began to shout and trade insults with Chidimma, calling her illiterate, while she said he didn’t have home training. Chidimma shed more light on the situation as she told the rest of the camp that when Omoya approached where they were, she told him to turn back as they were bathing. She said Omoya insisted that he wouldn’t look at them and still went ahead to take the lantern. Omoya’s defence was that the ladies were bathing on the roadside, which led to where he could get water and should have gone farther in.























