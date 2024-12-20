Tincan Customs Hits N1.26trn Revenue With 24/7 Cargo Clearance

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The outgoing Customs Area Controller (CAC) of Tincan Island Command, Mr Dera Nnadi has attributed the command’s N1.26 trillion revenue to the implementation of a 24-hour cargo clearance system, which includes weekend operations.

Nnadi disclosed this during the handover ceremony to the newly appointed CAC of Tincan Island Customs Command in Lagos on Friday.

According to him, the implementation of the 24-hour cargo clearance process significantly enhanced operational efficiency.

“My team worked tirelessly to improve professionalism, and in January 2024, we declared the year as one of stakeholders, which positively impacted revenue generation,” he said.

Nnadi stated that the N1.26 trillion revenue represents 86.8 per cent of the command’s N1.4 trillion target, achieved in spite global cargo declines and persistent economic challenges.

“The command generated N716.4 billion in 2023. During my 15-month tenure, the Duty Paid Value (DPV) of goods seized amounted to N4.5 trillion.

“In 2023 alone, the DPV of seized goods was N1 trillion, and this year, we have seized over N4.5 trillion in DPV goods, indicating a significant increase,” he stated.

Nnadi further noted the establishment of 10 additional bonded terminals under his leadership, which contributed to improved revenue collection.

In his acceptance remarks, the newly appointed CAC of Tincan Island Command, Comptroller Frank Onyeka, expressed gratitude to the Comptroller-General and the management team for the opportunity to serve.

Onyeka praised his predecessor for his leadership and acknowledged the challenges of stepping into his ‘giant shoes’.

“I will double my efforts to sustain the command’s progress and continue with the Comptroller-General’s policies of consultation, innovation, and consolidation,” Onyeka said.

He urged officers to uphold discipline and view themselves as servants of the people.

He praised the command’s collaboration with agencies, stakeholders, and media, urging better information sharing for greater success.

Mr Michel Oyebiyi, Patron of the Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), commended Nnadi for his hardworking and open-door policy, encouraging Onyeka to emulate these qualities.

“Nnadi resolved protests within the terminals through dialogue and soft words, and I hope he extends this approach to the headquarters,” Oyebiyi said.

Toyota Nigeria’s representative, Mr Apostle Tola, praised Nnadi as a humble problem solver who transformed the command.

“I will miss a friend who resolved issues without compromise,” Tola added, noting Nnadi’s contributions to improving infrastructure, including the Customs building and the mosque premises. (NAN)