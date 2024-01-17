Two Dead 77 Injured, Illegal Miners Responsible For Ibadan Explosion, Says Makinde

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has blamed illegal miners for the explosion that rocked the Bodija area of Ibadan, the state capital on Tuesday.

Makinde, who visited the scene of the explosion Tuesday night, said preliminary investigations by security agencies revealed that the explosion caused by explosive devices stored by illegal miners.

He also said though investigations were still ongoing, anyone found culpable would be brought to book

“Preliminary investigations by the security agencies revealed that illegal miners occupying one of the houses in Bodija had stored explosive devices there which caused the blast. The investigations are ongoing. All those found culpable for this will be brought to book,” he said.

Many houses were damaged in the explosion, some several kilometers from where the explosion occurred.

“We visited the scene of the explosion which occurred at about 7.44 pm yesterday, 16 January 2024 in Bodija, Ibadan. This unfortunate incident resulted in death and injury to residents in the vicinity and also affected properties.

“We have already deployed first responders and all relevant agencies within Oyo State to carry out comprehensive search and rescue operations. These operations will continue throughout the night.”

‘Two Dead, 77 Injured’

Speaking further, the governor put the casualty figures at two, saying 77 other people were injured in the incident.

He also directed that the medical bills of all victims of the explosion be covered by the government with a temporary accommodation provided for those whose houses were affected by the explosion.

“In total, we have 77 injured victims so far, most of whom were treated and discharged and two fatalities. May their souls rest in peace and may God give their loved ones the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

“I have directed that the medical bills of all victims be covered by the government. We will also be providing temporary accommodation for those whose houses were affected and ensuring that they are supported to rebuild their lives.

“Earth moving equipment, ambulances, emergency lights, and security were deployed to the scene of the incident. The wounded and injured are being treated and moved to public and private hospitals within Ibadan. Medical personnel are on standby at these hospitals to provide all needed assistance to the injured. We have visited UCH to see some of those injured during the incident,” the governor said.





