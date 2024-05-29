Tinubu Addresses NASS, Thanks Lawmakers For Sustaining Democracy

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday addressed a joint sitting of the National Assembly in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Tinubu’s visit to the lawmakers comes as the nation marks 25 years of unbroken democracy.

The President stepped into the parliament at 12:28pm, accompanied by the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima.

Upon his arrival, the lawmakers recited the new national anthem, “Nigeria, we hail thee” which the President had earlier signed into law.

Briefing the lawmakers, he thanked them for their efforts in sustaining the nation’s democracy for over two decades.

“Out of respect, I want to say thank you very much. This is the institution building the country,” he said.

“Our friends, old and new, to every Nigerian, I say congratulations to 25 years of unbroken democracy.”

According to the President, the new National Assembly represent the diversity in the country.

He also commended the federal lawmakers for collaborating with the executive in building the nation, saying no foreign aid will be enough, and All Nigerians must work to make the nation for generations yet unborn.

The Senate and the House of Representatives had previously passed the legislation to swap the national anthem from “Arise, O Compatriots” to “Nigeria, We Hail Thee” at separate sittings.

The old anthem, “Nigeria, We Hail Thee”, composed when Nigeria gained independence on October 1, 1960, has replaced the “Arise, O Compatriots” anthem.

Lillian Jean Williams, a British expatriate who lived in Nigeria during its independence, penned the lyrics for “Nigeria, We Hail Thee,” while Frances Berda composed the music. The anthem played a significant role in shaping Nigeria’s national identity and unity during the 1960s and late 1970s.