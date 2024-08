Tinubu Appoints Governing Councils Of Federal Universities, Institutions

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of qualified Nigerians to the governing councils of federal universities and tertiary institutions of learning:

According to Presidential Spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale in a statement issued on Wednesday said the institutions include:

NIGERIAN MARITIME UNIVERSITY, OKERENKOKO, DELTA STATE

(1) Temi Harriman — Chairman

(2) Adeola Adeogun — Member

(3) Benedict Aguele — Member

(4) Freeman Kasa — Member

(5) Babangida Alhassan Abdullahi — Member

NIGERIAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY, ABUJA

(1) Rabe Mudi Bala — Chairman

(2) Mr. Akinola Fagbemi — Member

(3) Rakiatou Bagnou — Member

(4) Alwel Egwurugu — Member

(5) Femi Osabinu — Member

FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF AGRICULTURE, BASSAM-BIRI, BAYELSA

(1) Bram Baifa — Chairman

(2) Richard Odigbo — Member

(3) Yomi Johnson — Member

(4) Fatima Owuna — Member

(5) Christy Akpehuan Omoruyi — Member

FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES, KWALE, DELTA STATE

(1) Ahmadu Barau Banye Salisu — Chairman

(2) Aragbaye Oluwatosin Gbolagunte — Member

(3) Talba Bauchi — Member

(4) Akaninodo Kehinde Adekunle — Member

(5) Chibuike Ikenga — Member

FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES, KATSINA STATE

(1) Habib Mohammed Ibrahim — Chairman

(2) Yau Aisha Abdulkadir — Member

(3) Shehu Kaka — Member

(4) Ibrahim Umar Abbah — Member

(5) Isijola Rasaki — Member

FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF AGRICULTURE, MUBI, ADAMAWA STATE

(1) Rukayyatu Abdulkareem Gurin — Chairman

(2) Peter Tanko Dogara — Member

(3) Amina Ibrahim Ndala — Member

(4) Owolabi Shamsideen Oseni — Member

(5) Olufemi Lawson — Member

ADMIRALTY UNIVERSITY, IBUSA, DELTA STATE

(1) Yusuf Mohammed — Chairman

(2) Sani Ndanusa — Member

(3) Abdul Oroh — Member

(4) Mary Okaba Agbo — Member

(5) Omasan Agbajoh — Member

THE NIGERIA FRENCH LANGUAGE VILLAGE, BADAGRY, LAGOS STATE

(1) Labiru Musa Kafur — Chairman

(2) Ibitoye Victor Philips — Member

(3) Bamgbose S — Member

(4) Musa Ayas — Member

(5) Ogenyi Okpokwu Emmanuel — Member

NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF NIGERIAN LANGUAGES, ABA, ABIA STATE

(1) Victor O. Ukaogo — Chairman

(2) Anjare Samuel — Member

(3) David Turuka Ismaila — Member

(4) Adimchinaka Onwukwe — Member

(5) Princess Ify Ugo Okoye — Member

NIGERIAN ARMY UNIVERSITY, BIU, BORNO STATE

(1) Awal Bawa Morike — Chairman

(2) Mohammed Bashir Umar — Member

(3) Monday Nanza — Member

(4) Mohammed Alhaji Audu — Member

(5) Sheriff Abdullahi — Member

FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND MEDICAL SCIENCES, ABEOKUTA, OGUN STATE

(1) Usman Mohammed Shanawa — Chairman

(2) Kabiru Yahaya — Member

(3) Chinenye Love Moses — Member

(4) Uyiosasere Ekhosuehi — Member

(5) Joshua Oludare Adewale — Member

NIGERIA ARABIC LANGUAGE VILLAGE, GAMBORU NGALA, BORNO STATE

(1) Ahmed Wambai — Chairman

(2) Gazali Hamza Suleiman — Member

(3) Imam Alfa Rahaman — Member

(4) Isah Kwayami — Member

(5) Mohammed Ize Mamman — Member

NATIONAL MATHEMATICAL CENTRE, SHEDA, KWALI, FCT

(1) Edna Njoku — Chairman

(2) Kovie Andrew Epetutu — Member

(3) Oyinkasola Okewoye — Member

(4) Ibrahim Musa — Member

(5) Sarah Tukura — Member

The President expects that the new members of the governing boards of these institutions would perform their functions effectively and creditably and within the ambits of their statutory responsibilities.