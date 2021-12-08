W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Serena Williams skips Australian Open

Posted by Latest News, Sports News Wednesday, December 8th, 2021




more

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) –   US tennis star, Serena Williams, will not compete at the Australian Open in January on the advice of doctors, organisers announced on Wednesday.

The seven-time winner, 40, is still one behind the all-time record of grand slam tournament victories with 23.

She said, “While this is never an easy decision to make, I am not where I need to be physically to compete.

“Melbourne is one of my favorite cities to visit and I look forward to playing at the AO every year.



“ I will miss seeing the fans, but am excited to return and compete at my highest level.”

AFP

Related Posts


more
            more

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=71636

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us