Tinubu Approves Appointment Of 2 New Ministers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has endorsed the appointments of Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim and Ayodele Olawande as ministers in the Ministry of Youth, pending confirmation by the National Assembly.

Tinubu also designated Ibrahim as the Minister of Youth and Olawande will serve as the Minister of State for Youth.

The announcement was made known in a statement by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

The statement read: “The President has further approved the nomination of Mr. Ayodele Olawande to serve as the Minister of State for Youth, pending his confirmation by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.



“President Tinubu charges the above-mentioned nominees to ensure that they consistently reflect the dynamism, innovative zeal, and unyielding productivity that are synonymous with the young people of Nigeria as they discharge their duties.”



The African Examiner recalls that Tinubu had earlier designated Abubakar Momoh as the minister of Youth and Development but later redeployed the 64-year-old to be in charge of the Ministry of Niger Delta Development after reactions from Nigerians concerning his age.





