Tinubu Approves Free Nationwide Transportation Ahead Of Christmas

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has approved free transportation nationwide ahead of Christmas celebration.

The Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, announced this while briefing State House correspondents shortly after the Federal Executive Council meeting chaired by the President on Monday.

He said the Federal Government will commence nationwide free train services from the 20th of December to 5th of January 2025.

He also announced that FG has renamed the University of Abuja to Yakubu Gowon University.

On the 2025 budget, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun disclosed that the cabinet also deliberated extensively on the Appropriation Bill.

He expressed confidence that the budget will boost private sector participation in the national economy.

The Minister of Information confirmed that this FEC is the last meeting for the year, and that FEC will be on recess from 18 of December until 6th of January 2025.