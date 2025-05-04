Obi Frowns At Arrest Of VeryDarkMan, NANS President

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Peter Obi, ex-presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has kicked against the arrest of Martin Vincent Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan (VDM).

On Friday, Deji Adeyanju, the human rights lawyer, stated that VeryDarkMan was arrested by police officers at a Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) branch in Abuja.

According to reports, VDM was arrested after he visited the bank with his mother to address “unauthorised withdrawals from her account”.

Obi, reacting to the development, stated that the manner of the arrest was unsettling and likened it to abduction.

He expressed regret over the increasing tension in the country which according to him increased due to the disregard for the rule of law and human rights.

“The display of force, lacking in transparency and civility, closely resembled an abduction,” Obi said.



“This disturbing method not only creates fear but also risks being mimicked by criminal elements.

“If Nigerians begin to struggle to distinguish between legitimate arrests and unlawful abductions, we will lose a vital layer of national security and accountability.”

According to the former Anambra state governor, a more civil and transparent approach could have been used for the arrest of the activist.

“Was it impossible to invite Mr. Otse in a civil, transparent, and legal manner? Would that not have spared Nigerians, GTBank, and our national image the unnecessary shame and losses we now witness?” he asked.

Obi also spoke concerning the alleged arrest of Atiku Isah, the factional president of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and he cautioned against the erosion of youth voices in a democracy.

“Nigeria’s youth should not feel coerced, silenced, or absorbed into political agendas that do not reflect their will,” he said.

“The oppression of young voices, whether through force, patronage, or intimidation, is a dangerous path that we must not normalize.”