INEC Refutes Claim Of Voter Registration Date Resumption

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Independent National Electoral Commission has refuted claims that it has fixed a date for the resumption of the Continuous Voter Registration exercise and the transfer and replacement of lost Permanent Voter Cards.

This was announced in a statement on Sunday issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi via X.

According to the statement, the commission tasked the public to disregard the anonymous message circulating online alleging that the CVR will resume on May 27, 2025.

According to INEC, it has not yet announced any date for the resumption of these activities and official information concerning the CVR will be made available in due course to the public through its verified channels.

The statement said: “The Independent National Electoral Commission wishes to inform the general public that it has not yet announced any date for the resumption of the Continuous Voter Registration, Transfer and Replacement of lost Permanent Voters’ Cards.

“The Commission therefore urges the public to disregard the fake, anonymous statement making the rounds, claiming that the CVR and other associated services will resume on 27th May 2025.

“In line with its tradition, the Commission will publicly announce the date for the resumption of the CVR at the appropriate time, the full details of which will also be shared via our official social media platforms.”