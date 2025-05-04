NFF Visits Late Chukwu”s Widow in Enugu, Pledges Befitting Funeral

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A delegation of the Nigerian Football Federation(NFF) weekend paid a condolence vIsit on the family of the late Super Eagles Coach, Christian Chukwu at his Enugu residence.

Recall that the former Super Eagles Captain passed on last month after a protracted illness.

Leader of the delegation and first vice NFF president, Chief Felix Anyansi Agwu told Sports writers that they were sent by the president of the federation, Ibrahim Musa Gusau to come and commiserate with the family of the football icon.

According to him, the NFF boss also urged them to find out the level of preparation for the funeral of the late Nigeria’s soccer legend.

Our correspondent reports that the delegation comprised of the chairman of Nigerian National League (NNL) Mr. George Alua, Chairman of Enugu State Football Association, Barrister Tony Ugwu, his Anambra State Counterpart, Chikelue Iloaenyosi and that of Imo State, Ifeanyi Dike.

Agwu , who prayed to God to grant the soul of Chukwu eternal rest , said the visit was aimed at finding out where NFF will come in the burial plan, urging the widow to take heart as the husband lived a fulfilled life.

Responding on behalf of the family, the first son of the deceased, Mr. Emeka Chukwu appreciated the delegation for the visit, and promised to keep them abreast with the burial programme.